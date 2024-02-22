EFCC Operatives Raid Ibadan Bureau De Change Operators’ Offices, Arrest 12

As a way to salvage the diminishing status of the Nigerian naira against the dollar, some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday morning raided offices of some Bureau De Change operators in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. During the raid at Sabo area in the Ward 6 of Ibadan North Local Government Area of Ibadan, populated by Northerners, about 12 operators were arrested in their shops and whisked away.

Some Mobile Police Officers (MOPOL) were also sighted during the raid, complementing the efforts of the EFCC operatives. A source within the communi- ty said: “They arrested 12 people. They came around 10-11am,” while the Chairman of the Bureau De Change operators, Aminu Ibrahim Babankande noted that he is still investigating the number of people arrested. He said, “I don’t know the number now.

We are still investigating. We are ready to cooperate with the government.” Another person who said he witnessed the raid however, said, “most of the arrested were not op- erators of the Bureau the Change. Phones were seized from those arrested even before they were taken away. Amongst the arrested are passersby, those going about their daily businesses and traders in the area,” he said.