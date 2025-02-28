Share

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, has revealed how he turned down financial gifts amounting to ₦500 million from influential Nigerians during his mother’s burial in 2019.

Speaking at the 38th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) Conference organized by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre in Abuja, Olukoyede emphasized the importance of integrity and ethical leadership in the fight against corruption.

Olukoyede, who was the Secretary to the EFCC at the time of his mother’s passing, recounted how he arrived in Ekiti State for the funeral to find 17 cows, including pregnant ones, in his compound.

He also received a carton filled with cheques and bank drafts from various high-profile individuals, including Ministers, Directors, and agency heads.

Upon reviewing the total amount, he discovered that the contributions neared ₦500 million.

Instead of accepting the money, he meticulously documented and returned each cheque to its sender, recognizing the ethical risks associated with such gifts.

“Even though it was considered a traditional gift, would it have been expedient for me, as the EFCC Secretary, to accept money from government officials and agencies under investigation?” Olukoyede questioned.

He warned that had the funds been deposited into his account, it could have been used against him in future corruption probes.

The EFCC chairman further also narrated how he prevented conflicts of interest while overseeing an asset forfeiture auction.

When his brother-in-law, an international auctioneer, applied, Olukoyede shredded the application to uphold transparency.

Similarly, he rejected an appeal from his elder brother, who sought to participate in the auction through proxies.

Later, when he and his then-boss faced investigation and suspension, authorities reviewed the Port Harcourt auction he had supervised.

He noted that if his brother-in-law had been among the selected auctioneers, he could have been falsely implicated, saying:

“If they had found my brother-in-law’s name on the list, I might be in jail by now.”

Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, emphasized the need for accountability, integrity, and ethical governance, especially in light of Nigeria’s recent corruption perception rating.

He urged stakeholders to take decisive steps in combating corruption at national and sub-national levels.

