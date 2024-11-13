EFCC, Okowa And The Rest Of Us

Share

The legal maxim “justice delayed is justice denied” is not just a catch phrase to make the fellows in black robes and white wigs look or sound cool, it is a fundamental principle for any society that is serious about equity and fairness.

The recent arrest of former Delta State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Okowa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over accusations of financial mismanagement, particularly regarding the 13% oil derivation funds appended for Delta State from the Federation Account over a period of time, has sparked significant public debate.

While the action is a step towards accountability, it raises questions about the delay in holding him responsible for allegations that have loomed over him since his time in office.

To those of us from oil-producing parts of Delta State, this delay feels like a grave oversight by the anti-corruption agencies especially the EFCC, one that only prolongs the suffering of the communities the funds were meant to support.

Okowa, who is not from an oil-producing area of Delta State, left office in early 2023 and immediately, albeit controversially, pursued ambitions at the national level, standing as the vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 General Elections.

The echoes of mismanagement of the state’s funds had been sounding from all corners of the state all this while, it is safe to declare that though these accusations persisted, he continued unchallenged by federal law enforcement. It is disappointing to observe that these concerns were not taken seriously until now more than a year after he left office and after the funds meant for oil-rich communities were allegedly squandered.

The allegations are indicating diversion of amounts to the tune of a whopping N1.3 trillion of funds mainly apportioned for the development of oil producing areas. The former governor is alleged to have failed to render accounts of the funds as well as another N40 billion he allegedly claimed he used to acquire shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas.

This revelation is heavy enough to draw out tears from the eyes of sons and daughters of these oil producing areas like myself and indeed the entire Deltans, considering the fact that a whole lot of fight had gone into securing what I still maintain is a meagre sum to compensate for the harsh realities and destructions that oil exploration has brought upon these communities.

Even more painful is the fact that the alleged perpetrator of this treacherous act is someone who is not from any of these oil producing communities and yet has the ruined conscience to divert such huge sums simply because he could do so by virtue of holding esteemed political office.

Sons and daughters of oil-producing communities in Delta State like myself, had long voiced concerns and displeasure at the modus operandi of the Okowa led administration in the state and awaited justice and accountability especially for the funds that should have driven development.

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) was set up to channel these resources into meaningful development for communities, yet under Okowa’s administration, the funds seemingly disappeared or not completely accounted for, without fulfilling its purpose.

These funds are the rightful dues for the degradation and environmental challenges these communities endure due to oil exploration, and it is disheartening to see them allegedly mismanaged while the people continue to suffer.

Moreover, it is highly suspicious that during his heavy involvement in the PDP’s election campaigns in 2023, Okowa neither clarified how he funded his campaigns nor addressed the growing public distrust regarding the source of his campaign funds.

Unlike other candidates like Peter Obi and eventual President Bola Tinubu, who openly disclosed the use of personal funds, Okowa had remained silent on this issue, raising concerns that state funds meant for the development of communities and the state as a whole may have been diverted to fuel his personal political ambitions. The EFCC’s response to this situation has been absolutely underwhelming.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, I personally find it as an unjust occurrence that the former governor wasn’t called upon to make clarifications on this long standing issue after such a long time and has been left to freely go about his activities including leaving the country and returning on several occasions.

One cannot help but feel that this all is tantamount to risking a similar situation to the prolonged tango between the antigraft agency and the former governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello, a situation that has amounted to a comedy of show.

The fact that the EFCC took so long to take up this issue is unacceptable at best and even more so is the levity with which they are handling the case after this recent invitation and arrest.

Reports indicate that Chief Ifeanyi Okowa despite facing such humungous allegations has been released on administrative bail. This is a stark contrast to the treatment of other officials facing corruption allegations not even on this level, like former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, who has faced significantly harsher scrutiny.

The EFCC must treat this case with the same level of urgency and intensity, as these funds represent the lifeline for Delta’s oil-producing communities, who remain deprived of the resources they need for genuine development. Furthermore, this is not the first time concerns about Okowa’s handling of these funds have been raised.

Prominent stakeholders like Chief Edwin Clark had previously petitioned the EFCC, urging them to investigate the alleged mismanagement of Delta’s 13% derivation funds. Yet, these calls for accountability were not heeded until this recent, belated arrest. The slow response raises questions about the EFCC’s priorities and commitment to justice.

Okowa’s failure to even deliver his own senatorial zone for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the last elections is a testament to the level of discontent among the people and the level of unpopularity he became accustomed to during his time as governor.

