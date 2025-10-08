EFCC, NSC Deepen Ties Against Money Laundering, Smuggling

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have resolved to deepen their collaboration against money laundering, smuggling and other economic crimes.

According to a press statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, made available to New Telegraph, the resolution was reached on Monday, October 6, 2025, when the newly-appointed Customs Area Controller of the Oyo and Osun Area Command, Comptroller G.I. Aliyu, paid a familiarisation visit to the Acting Director of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Hauwa Garba Ringim.

According to Aliyu, “The Nigeria Customs Service, as a critical revenue-generating agency, shares the vision of the EFCC as the frontier against money laundering, smuggling and other economic infractions that threaten our national development. This visit is strategic in strengthening our existing collaboration.

“The synergy between the Nigeria Customs Service and the EFCC is indispensable. Our mandates intersect in various operations: from curbing illicit financial flow to trade-based money laundering, intercepting contraband goods and enforcing fiscal policies. The need for continued intelligence sharing and mutual support cannot be overemphasised.”

He disclosed that the Command under his leadership was committed to deepening inter-agency collaboration with the EFCC and other key security and law enforcement agencies.

“We believe that through collaboration, capacity building and transparent communication channels, we can achieve great success in curbing economic sabotage and improving national revenue,” he said.

He commended the Ola Olukoyede leadership of the EFCC for its remarkable achievements in the areas of asset recovery, enforcement, prevention and public enlightenment and sensitisation on corruption, economic and financial crimes.

According to him, “these efforts resonate deeply with the Nigeria Customs Service’s drive towards integrity, professionalism and accountability in service delivery,” noting that the EFCC earned its global reputation as Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption and law enforcement agency through a dogged commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Ringim, in her response, expressed delight with the visit, noting that it was an unequivocal step towards achieving the mandates of both agencies.

She assured the Controller of EFCC’s willingness for a strategic partnership, joint task force engagements and exchange of actionable intelligence with the NCS, noting that such partnerships and collaborations will see to the growth of the national economy and a safer financial space.