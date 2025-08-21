EFCC, NIS Repatriate 51 Foreign Cybercrime Convicts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday repatriated 51 more foreign nationals convicted of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, the anti-graft agency disclosed that the deportees include 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian.

According to the statement, the operation followed actionable intelligence regarding the activities of one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime syndicates operating within Nigeria.

The repatriation, which took place on Thursday, brings the total number of convicted foreign nationals deported in the ongoing exercise to 102 since it commenced on Friday, August 15, 2025.

These convicts were among the 192 foreign nationals apprehended during a recent sting operation conducted by the Commission in Lagos.

The EFCC statement read, “This exercise demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Nigeria is not a safe haven for international criminals.

“The successful conviction and repatriation of these individuals send a clear message: we will not tolerate the use of our nation’s digital space for illicit activities that undermine our economy and national security.”