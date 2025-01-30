EFCC, NGX RegCo Forge Alliance To Safeguard Market Integrity

Share

In a decisive move to bolster market surveillance and combat financial crimes in Nigeria’s rapidly digitalising capital market, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reaffirmed their commitment to a strengthened regulatory partnership.

This strategic collaboration was at the forefront of discussions during a highlevel meeting between NGX RegCo’s Chief Executive Officer, Olufemi Shobanjo, and EFCC’s Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Shobanjo underscored the urgent need for regulatory adaptation in response to increasingly sophisticated digital financial crimes.

“The digital transformation of our capital markets has introduced new complexities, necessitating a more proactive and coordinated regulatory approach,” he noted.

“While the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding laid the foundation for cooperation, the exponential growth of the market in 2024 demands an enhanced framework.

The EFCC’s expertise in enforcement is instrumental in safeguarding market integrity and investor confidence,” he added. Reaffirming NGX RegCo’s commitment to transparency and investor protection, Shobanjo expressed confidence that an intensified alliance with the EFCC would reinforce compliance mechanisms and deter financial misconduct.

In response, Olukoyede welcomed the initiative, emphasising the EFCC’s unwavering dedication to regulatory enforcement.

“Market integrity hinges on strict compliance, and our mandate is to ensure that regulations are upheld,” he stated.

According to him, “under my administration, we have deepened collaboration with various regulatory bodies, and we are keen to establish a dedicated desk to streamline engagements with NGX RegCo.

The capital market remains a key focus area, particularly in addressing asset and trade abuses. We will revisit the existing MoU, align it with prevailing legal frameworks, and provide our input accordingly.”

The discussions under – scored both institutions’ shared vision of a secure, transparent, and globally competitive capital market—one that fosters investor confidence and drives sustainable economic growth.

