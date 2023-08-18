EFCC, NCS Vow To Fight Illegal Mining In Oyo, Osun

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Oyo State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service have vowed to join forces in tackling illegal mining activities in the State.

These agencies according to a release signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, made the commitment on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when the Acting Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Ibadan, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo/Osun State Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba.

Rufa’u, while expressing her delight for the warm reception accorded her, decried the threat activities of illegal solid mineral operators in the zone pose to national economic growth.

“I am glad to be here today on this familiarization visit but more importantly, this visit offers an opportunity to deliberate on how best to tackle the menace of illegal mining in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States.

“It saddens me to see that our natural resources that should have been used to develop our country, build good health facilities, alleviate poverty, improve our educational system, etc. are being mismanaged by unscrupulous individuals for their personal gains.

“But the EFCC is undeterred by the antics of corrupt individuals who are benefiting from the illegal mining operations and will ensure that extant laws against illegal miners are enforced,” she said.

She called for more robust collaboration and synergy between the EFCC and the Nigeria Customs Service.

In his remark, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba appreciated the Commander for the visit and commended her for the critical role the EFCC is playing to combat illegal mining activities and cybercrime in the State.

He expressed confidence in the competence of both organizations to tackle the menace head-on.

“This visit is coming at the right time when there is an increase in illegal mining activities in the State but I can assure you that the fight will be won given the fact that both organizations are willing and ready to partner against the illegal activities”, the Comptroller said.