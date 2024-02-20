EFCC Nabs Six Over Naira Racketing In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six people in Lagos State for their involvement in currency racketeering and the commercial sale of new naira notes.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

Oyewale named the accused to include Adebayo Amupitan, Alimat Oyebode, Isiaka Yusuf, Adeoti Folake, Kafayat Yakub, and Bose Lateef, adding that that the culprits would be charged soon in court.

“They were arrested at various locations in Lagos, between Feb. 16 and February 17.

“A total sum of N2,597,000, two million five hundred and ninety-seven thousand naira was recovered from them.

“Investigations showed that the suspects specialised in selling new naira notes of different denominations for commercial purposes and financial gain.