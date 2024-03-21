New Telegraph

March 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EFCC Nabs Man…

EFCC Nabs Man Over Alleged Death Threat Against Chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of one Kayode Cole “for issuing a death threat against the chairman Ola Olukoyede.

He was apprehended by operatives at Lugbe, a satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on March 18. A statement signed, yesterday, by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the suspect issued the said threat “through his Instagram page handle: “1 billion secrets”, while commenting on a story posted by a popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja on February 1, 2024.”

According to the commission, the suspect had claimed, during interrogation, that he was only “chasing clout”. It explained that Instablog9ja had posted a story with a caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. “We Traced N7 billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group- EFCC Chairman.”

In his reaction on the comment section of, Cole was said to have stated that the anti-graft agency’s boss will be dead in six months. “He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in six months remembered, I said it”, he was quoted as saying. “In the course of interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was just ‘chasing clout'”

Read Previous

Hardship: Shettima Assures Of Abundant, Says ‘Posterity Will Be Kind To Tinubu’
Read Next

Reps Extend 2023 Supplementary Budget Implementation to June