EFCC Nabs Man Over Alleged Death Threat Against Chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of one Kayode Cole “for issuing a death threat against the chairman Ola Olukoyede.

He was apprehended by operatives at Lugbe, a satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on March 18. A statement signed, yesterday, by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the suspect issued the said threat “through his Instagram page handle: “1 billion secrets”, while commenting on a story posted by a popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja on February 1, 2024.”

According to the commission, the suspect had claimed, during interrogation, that he was only “chasing clout”. It explained that Instablog9ja had posted a story with a caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. “We Traced N7 billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group- EFCC Chairman.”

In his reaction on the comment section of, Cole was said to have stated that the anti-graft agency’s boss will be dead in six months. “He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in six months remembered, I said it”, he was quoted as saying. “In the course of interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was just ‘chasing clout'”