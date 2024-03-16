EFCC Nabs Man For Impersonation In Rivers

David Ikeaghichi has been arraigned before Justice S. D. Pam of the Federal High Court sitting in Rivers State for posing as an Afghanistan soldier and receiving money under false pretences.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Ikeaghichi was dragged to court by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement released on Friday by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, Ikeaghichi specializes in online dating, investment, and impersonation schemes.

Ikeaghichi was arraigned on Thursday and is scheduled to go on trial for two court charges, that violate Section 1 (1) (a and b) of the Advance Fee Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and are subject to punishment under Section 1(3).

One of the charges read, “That you, David Ikeaghichi, on or about October 31, 2023, in Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, impersonated one military personnel from Afghanistan and obtained the sum of $1,000 worth of gift card from one Dennis from Singapore, by falsely representing it to be for investment purposes, which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a and b) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

The statement claims that after the charges were read to Ikeaghichi, he entered a plea of “not guilty.” Prosecution attorney K. Abdulsalam then prayed for the court to set a date for the start of the trial and for the defendant to be placed under remand in a correctional facility, while defence attorney Wilfred Ayerit informed the court of the defendant’s request for bail.

The defendant was detained in the Port Harcourt Correctional Center, per Justice Pam’s ruling. The trial was adjourned until April 24, 2024, so that the bail motion could be heard.

The statement added, “Ikeaghichi’s journey to the correctional centre began when the commission received intelligence on his fraudulent internet activities within the Eneka/Elumbu areas of Port Harcourt.

“Further investigations revealed that the convict specialised in impersonation, investment, and dating scams. In one of the instances, he falsely presented himself to his victim on Instagram, Denis from Singapore, as an Afghan military officer.

“Following up with other pretences, he obtained a gift card worth $1,000 from Denis. Further investigations showed that the accused sold the $1,000 gift card in local currency via an online Chinese vendor.”