EFCC Nabs Five Suspected Online Scammers In Benue

At least five alleged online scammers, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” have been taken into custody by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Command, Benue State.

It was gathered that the suspects were taken into custody on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Kanshio village in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Speaking on the development, the Commission said their arrest was based on actionable intelligence regarding their alleged involvement in online offences.

Shima Francis, Ode Jesse, Odey Linus, Kingsley Obinna, and Emmanuel Inaleguwu are the suspects.

Five Android phones and one iPhone were found among their belongings.

However, the anti-graft agency added that the suspects would be brought before the court upon completion of the investigations.