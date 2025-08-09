EFCC Nabs 56 Suspected Fraudsters In Ogun, Jails One In Lagos

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 56 suspected internet fraudsters, including one found in possession of two locally made pistols, at K-Hotel in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects were apprehended on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime and other criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include six luxury vehicles, 89 mobile phones, several laptops, and incriminating documents.

According to the EFCC, they will be charged to court soon.

In a separate case, the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, secured the conviction of one Lawal Oluwadamilare Samuel before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, for internet fraud.

Samuel, who posed online as “Sandra Brooks,” a fictitious white woman from Virginia, USA, defrauded an American citizen of $700.

He pleaded guilty to a one-count charge under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, etc.) Act, 2015.

According to EFCC operative Muhammad Al-Mustapha Bello, Samuel was arrested on May 16, 2025, in the Command, Ipaja area of Lagos State.

Investigations revealed that he created a fake Facebook profile to deceive his victim and obtained money under false pretences.

Recovered from him were a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone, an HP laptop, a Samsung tablet, and a Mercedes Benz C300 car.

Samuel refunded ₦500,000 to the EFCC during the investigation and was sentenced by Justice Dipeolu to six months’ imprisonment with an option of ₦3 million fine.

Also, he ordered forfeiture of the recovered items and the refunded ₦500,000 to the Federal Government.