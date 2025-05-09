EFCC Nabs 47 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Kwara

Share

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Directorate, have arrested 47 suspected Internet fraudsters during coordinated sting operations at different locations across Kwara State.

The arrests, according to the EFCC, were carried out following actionable intelligence gathered on the suspects’ alleged involvement in various forms of cybercrime, adding that the suspects were apprehended at strategic locations, including Awolowo Road, Tanke, and Harmony Estate in Ilorin, as well as Ganmo and Amoyo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Upon arrest, a cache of items believed to be proceeds of cybercrime were recovered from the suspects, including 10 luxury vehicles, 74 assorted mobile phones, 18 laptops, and a motorcycle. The suspects, the EFCC added, would be charged to court upon conclusion of ongoing investigations.

