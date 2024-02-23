EFCC Nabs 46 Internet Fraudster In Bauchi, Ibadan

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have nabbed at least 46 suspected online fraudsters in Bauchi and Ibadan. Oyo state capital.

The anti-graft agency spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja that 27 of the suspects were apprehended in Bauchi and 19 in Ibadan.

According to him, 27 alleged fraudsters were apprehended at D&D Apartment and Bubes Hotel in Yelwa, Bauchi State, following credible information about their potential involvement in internet-related offences.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a BMW car, iPhones, iPads, laptops and a desktop computer. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

In a similar incident, Oyewale announced that the commission had detained 19 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Nine out of the suspects were arrested on Feb. 22, at Olorunda area of Akobo, Ibadan. “The rest were picked up at Olude, wire, and cable areas of Ibadan on Feb. 21.

“The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested following a series of actionable intelligence gathered and worked upon by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC on their internet-related fraudulent activities,” he said.

He claims that things recovered from the suspects include two houses, seven cars, five laptop computers, 29 mobile phones, one television set, and other damning documents.

“In another development, two suspected currency racketeers have also been arrested at Agodi-gate area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The suspects were arrested in a sting operation, following credible intelligence about their involvement in illegal foreign exchange markets.

“Items recovered from them include N274,000.00 (Two hundred and seventy-four thousand Naira) among others.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said