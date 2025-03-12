EFCC Nabs 4 Chinese, 27 Other Suspected Illegal Miners In Jos

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested four Chinese and 27 others over alleged illegal mining in Jos.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said the suspects were arrested on Saturday on the premises of Jiasheng Nigeria Limited, located at Dura Rayfield, Mangu Road, Jos.

It said the arrest followed credible intelligence linking the company to illegal mining activities in Plateau State.

The suspects comprise four Chinese and 27 Nigerians, part of who are suppliers in possession of unprocessed solid minerals, suspected to have been illegally mined.

The EFCC added that some exhibits which include a truck loaded with eight bags of processed Monazite, weighing 1000kg, worth N4 million each, were recovered in the premises during the arrests. It said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

