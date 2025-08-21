EFCC Nabs 36 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC), has arrested 36 suspected inter- net fraudsters in Port Har- court, Rivers State, as part of its ongoing clampdown on cybercrime across the country.

According to a statement yesterday by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, during a sting operation conducted by operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Commission.

The EFCC said the arrests followed credible intelligence indicating the suspects’ alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud schemes. The raid, which was carried out simultaneously in different locations across the city, led to the recovery of several luxury vehicles, a Q-link motorcycle, multiple mobile phones, and laptops allegedly containing incriminating documents.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” the Commission stated. The development comes amid EFCC’s renewed efforts to curb online scams, popu- larly known as “Yahoo Yahoo,” which have continued to cast Nigeria in negative light globally.

In recent years, the anti-graft agency has intensified its op- erations, targeting cybercrime hotspots in major cities includ- ing Lagos, Abuja, Benin, and Port Harcourt. The EFCC has urged young Nigerians to channel their skills into productive and lawful ven- tures rather than engaging in fraudulent activities.