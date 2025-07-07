EFCC Nabs 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Minna, Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 33 suspected internet fraudsters in Niger and Kaduna states EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, he said, 29 of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, in Minna, Niger State, while the remaining four were arrested on Wednesday, in Unguwan Mai Gero area of Kaduna State.

“Their arrest followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them include 46 smartphones, two iPads, 11 laptops and one PlayStation,” he said. Oyewale said they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.