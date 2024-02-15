EFCC Nabs 14 Suspected Online Scammers In Benue

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), said it has arrested no fewer than 14 alleged online fraudsters at a training center in Makurdi, Benue State.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on Thursday, it operatives while acting on intelligence gathering apprehended the suspects in a three-bedroom apartment on Achusa Road in Makurdi allegedly used as a training center for online fraud trainees.

The suspects arrested and detained are Asongu Terungwa, Aese Sonter, Nyoosu Terungwa, John Kator, Udi Micheal Aodona, Terungu Mnyam, Iorwuese Terhide, Ule Francis, Imoter Gloor Emmanuel, and Samuel Lubem

Others are Wergba Tertamge, Erukaa Ephraim, Agenale Franklin, and Abechi Toryila.

Laptops, ATM cards, phones, one Firman generator, and a Toyota Corolla were among the items recovered.

The suspects will be charged in court as soon as the investigations are completed.