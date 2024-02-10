EFCC Nab Man Over Suspected Currency Racketeering

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have nabbed one Ekene Ibegbu in relation to alleged racketeering involving more than N1.5 million.
This is contained in a press statement released on Saturday in Abuja by the Commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.
The statement revealed that on Thursday along the Owerri-Enugu Road, the suspect was taken into custody by members of the Special Task Force of the Commission affiliated with the Enugu Command.
According to him, actionable intelligence regarding his possible involvement in currency racketeering led to his detention.
”He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.