February 18, 2024
February 18, 2024
EFCC Nab 40 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja, Nasarawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its operatives apprehended no fewer than 40 suspected internet fraudsters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale who confirmed the development said the suspects were apprehended on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in Mpape, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Keffi, Nasarawa State by its Kaduna Zonal Command.

Oyewale disclosed that the suspects, who included 38 males and two girls, were arrested after credible information was obtained about their potential involvement in internet-related crimes.

He stated that they found two cars, 56 phones, four smart watches, eight power banks, and four laptops.

