EFCC Mourns Officer Killed By Internet Fraudster

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Assistant Superintendent of the Commission (ASE II), Aminu Sahabi Salisu.

Salisu was killed on Friday, January 17, 2025, by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu, during a legitimate operation in Awka, Anambra State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity, the EFCC condemned the false narratives circulating on social media regarding the circumstances surrounding Salisu’s death.

The Commission criticized the callousness of individuals who sought to justify the murder of a gallant officer while defending a suspected criminal.

According to the EFCC, Salisu was part of a team conducting a documented operation to arrest internet fraudsters at Dr J.O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State

The operation, which had been coordinated with the Anambra State Command Headquarters and Area Command of the Nigeria Police, resulted in the arrest of 37 suspects before Ikechukwu resisted arrest.

Ikechukwu, who monitored the officers through CCTV, refused to cooperate despite their proper identification and resorted to gunfire.

Salisu was killed, and another officer was injured.

Preliminary investigations revealed Ikechukwu’s involvement in internet fraud and questionable online medical supply operations. Laptops, iPads, and recording devices were recovered from his apartment.

The EFCC warned of the rising danger posed by internet fraudsters, noting that many have resorted to violent crimes, including armed attacks, kidnapping, and ritual killings.

The Commission emphasized that any further attacks on its officers would be met with the full force of the law.

EFCC reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption and thanked sister agencies and individuals for their support during this difficult time.

