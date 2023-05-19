EFCC: Matawalle Under Probe For Alleged N70bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may invite the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, for interrogation after May 29 handover of power, over ongoing investigation bordering on alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N70 billion. Director of Public Affairs of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Osita Nwajah, made the claim yesterday at a press conference held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Nwajah cited immunity enjoyed by Governors as the reason the EFCC has not taken in the Zamfara chief executive for possible interrogation. He said the outgoing governor obtained a loan of N70 billion from an old generation bank, purportedly to execute projects across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

The, however, accused the politician of allegedly diverting the money through proxies and contractors who, it claimed, received payment for contracts that were not executed. It further alleged that investigations so far revealed that more than 100 companies had received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.

The allegations came less than 48 hours after Matawalle had accused the Abdulrasheed Bawa- led EFCC of engaging in “selective” investigation of politically-exposed persons (PEPs). In a counter-allegation, the anti-corruption commission described the development as “a pure case of corruption fighting back”, noting that the ongoing probe had become “a source anxiety in Government House, Gusau, with the governor in mortal dread of his fate once he steps down as governor on May 29.

The agency accused the governor of attempting to “cast aspersion on the integrity of the EFCC’s fight against corruption by making farcical allegations of corruption in assets disposal and plea bargain procedure, among others”.