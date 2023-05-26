Efcc Launches Investigation Into Alakija’s Lagos Property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has launched investigation into a property belonging to the late Sir Adeyemo Alakija, which is located in Lagos, following a petition to the Commission by two of the grand children of the Sir Alakija. The petition follows the undated Vesting Deed prepared by Mess- ers O. Akindeko, registered at the Federal Land Registry, Ikoyi, allegedly made by two executors of the Will of Late Sir Adeyemo Alakija over his property at 10 Keffi Street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos. According to a source close to the family, the petition dated November 28, 2022 was filed by Ms. Modupe Alakija and Ms. Oreoluwa Alakija, children of the first twin son of Sir Alakija, Taiwo Alakija, who is also deceased.

In the petition, the duo claimed that the property is family property and does not belong solely to Mr. Alaba Alakija, who is claiming that by the undated Vesting Deed, he is the sole owner of the property. That the registered undated Vesting Deed in the name of two deceased executors of the Will of late Sir Adeyemo Alakija is a forged document. The Vesting Deed was delivered for registration on August 6, 2015, allegedly by Dr. Afolabi Alakija, who died in 1982, an Executor of the Will of Sir Alakija and himself a son of late Sir Alakija. EFCC, which is investigating the matter, was said to have at some point brought into their custody the person in whom the property was allegedly vested by the alleged forged undated registered Vesting Deed, Alaba Alakija, for questioning. He was said to have at the time put up the property for sale or lease.