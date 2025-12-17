EFCC Investigates Austrian Nat’l Over Undeclared $800,575, €651,505 At Lagos Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into an Austrian national, Kavlak Onal, over the alleged failure to declare a large sum of foreign currency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Onal was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, while attempting to board an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai.

He was found to be in possession of $800,575 (Eight Hundred Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy-Five US Dollars) and €651,505 (Six Hundred and Fifty-One Thousand, Five Hundred and Five Euros), which were allegedly not declared as required by law.

READ ALSO:

The suspect was subsequently handed over to operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC for further investigation.

While receiving the suspect, the Head of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section (FEMS) of the EFCC, ACE II Adejumo Richard, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its professionalism and cooperation.

“I would like to extend our sincere appreciation and commendation to the Nigerian Customs Service for its outstanding efforts and excellent synergy displayed so far. Your dedication to duty and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in advancing our shared objectives,” Adejumo said.

The EFCC noted that investigations are ongoing, adding that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of preliminary findings, in line with relevant laws regulating the declaration and movement of foreign currency in and out of Nigeria.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to combating financial crimes and strengthening inter-agency collaboration to curb illicit financial flows through Nigeria’s borders.