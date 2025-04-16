EFCC, INTERPOL Set To Probe CBEX Investment Crash

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with INTERPOL, has launched an investigation into the operators of the crashed digital trading platform CBEX, which allegedly defrauded Nigerian investors of over N1.3 trillion.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, noted that the commission had already begun probing the platform prior to its sudden collapse on Monday.

CBEX, which was run by a network of foreign nationals and their Nigerian partners, operated offices across major cities, including Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja, before shutting down abruptly, leaving thousands of investors unable to access their funds.

Oyewale assured Nigerians that the commission was intensifying efforts to track down both local collaborators and the foreign masterminds behind the scheme.

“We are actively working to handle the CBEX situation. Where recovery is possible, we will recover; where prosecution is possible, we will prosecute,” Oyewale said.

He also revealed that the commission is working alongside other regulatory bodies to prevent further cases of financial fraud, adding that the EFCC had widened its investigations to similar schemes operating nationwide.

“We are on the local collaborators while we are partnering with INTERPOL to trace the foreign operators,” he stated.

The commission further warned the public against putting money into unverified platforms, advising Nigerians to confirm the registration status of investment schemes with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before making financial commitments.

