EFCC Institutes Money Laundering, Naira Mutilation Charge Against Bobrisky

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has instituted a six-count charge against cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, over his alleged involvement in money laundering and mutilation of the Naira.

The criminal charge was instituted before the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

It would be recalled that Bobrisky was arrested by the anti-graft agency in connection with the offence on Wednesday.

In the charge designated FHC/l/244c/2024, Bobrisky was specifically alleged to have committed the offence on March 24, at Circle Mall, Jakande, in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The commission particularly alleged that the defendant tampered with the cumulative sum of N400,000 while dancing during a social event, by spraying the same in various tranches.

The anti-graft agency equally alleged that the defendant trading under the name and style of BobExpress between September 1, 2021 and April 4, also failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of his company.

Within the said period, the commission posited that the sum of N128 million was paid into the company’s account.

The EFCC further alleged that within the same period, Bobrisky failed to submit a declaration to the unit of his company, where the sum of N53 million was paid.

The offence, according to the EFCC contravenes the provision of Sections 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007, and 19 of the Money Laundering Act 2022. All things being equal, Bobrisky is expected to be arraigned today.