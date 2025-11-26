EFCC Insists On Continuation Of Obiano’s N4bn Fraud Trial Before Justice Ekwo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to allow the trial of former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, to continue before Justice Inyang Ekwo, rather than begin afresh before another judge.

Obiano is currently facing a nine-count charge bordering on alleged embezzlement and money laundering involving N4 billion.

At Tuesday’s proceedings on November 25, 2025, the matter came up before Justice M. G. Umar, where EFCC counsel Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, represented by two other lawyers told the court that the Commission preferred to await the return of Justice Ekwo, who had already heard substantial portions of the case.

The EFCC noted that nine witnesses had testified before Justice Ekwo prior to his absence, leaving only one or a few more witnesses for the prosecution to conclude its case.

Beginning the matter denovo before a new judge, the prosecution argued, would amount to a waste of judicial time.

Following the EFCC’s application, Justice Umar agreed to suspend further proceedings, and the case was adjourned indefinitely pending the resumption of Justice Ekwo.

Obiano, who served as governor from 2014 to 2022, has consistently denied allegations of diverting state funds.

The trial continues to attract public interest due to the scale of the alleged fraud and his status as a former governor.