EFCC In The Eye Of The Storm

With comments such as “embarrassing”, “shameful” and “disturbing” trailing the recent revelations that not less than 27 officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were reportedly dismissed for acts of misconduct and fraudulent activities in 2024 alone, the clarion call for fullfledged investigations into what really happened has become a necessity.

This is compelling because the alleged acts of fraud span from Lagos to the Kaduna zonal commands. And given the delicate duty hinged on the matching mandate of the EFCC he who comes to equity must do so with clean hands.

But sadly, according to the spokesperson of the Federal Government agency, Dele Oyewale, as revealed on January 6, 2025, the EFCC has started investigating “a trending $400, 000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the agency against a sectional head”.

But that was just a tip of the iceberg. Some two days later, precisely on January 8, of this year, 10 officers of the Lagos Zonal Command were detained over the theft of operational items. Listed amongst the missing items are gold bars valued at over N1 billion.

That is in addition to some precious jewellery and cash of between $350,000 and $400,000. Though the agency is yet to speak on what took place at the Kaduna Zonal Command, an officer simply identified as ‘Polycarp’ allegedly stole a humongous amount claimed to be over $30,000 in addition to other valuable items.

Such an embarrassing situation certainly triggers some flaming questions. For instance, how do we explain the scandalous scenario that an anti-graft agency of the stature of the EFCC could not provide adequate security for expensive exhibits, including gold and mouth-watering amounts of raw cash?

How would any officer, trained to fight for and recover stolen materials and money, blame the prevailing poverty and high cost of living in the country as the factors of temptation for his shameful and unpatriotic act? Good leaders do not give excuses for dereliction of duty. Not at all.

Rather, they should muster the moral courage to rein in the insidious urge to attempt to convert what does not belong to one as his, for whatever reason.

That brings us to the nitty-gritty of the Act which established the EFCC. Propelled by the Establishment Act first enacted in 2002 and subsequently amended in 2004 the matching mandate of the EFCC is to frontally combat both economic and financial crimes.

To bolster its performance the Act enables the Commission to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes in their various shades.

Good enough, the EFCC is also charged with the responsibility of executing the provisions of other laws and regulations that are related to economic and financial crimes.

In its distilled essence, these laws are embedded in Section 7(2) of the Establishment Act 2004. These include Money Laundering Act 1995, Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2004 as well as Advanced Fee Fraud and other related Offence Act 1995.

Not left out are the Failed Bank Act, 1994, the Criminal Code and the Terrorism Act 2011. But the recent revelations of odious acts of deliberate criminality carried out by officers of the EFCC run against the grains of the fight against

corruption. They must therefore be brought to the public sphere for proper scrutiny while the agency should beam a brighter searchlight into its inner structures to plug the widening loopholes.

Beginning with its recruitment process, it has become expedient for a more thorough assessment of the moral standards of any Nigerian citizen presenting himself for any of the available posts before he is employed there.

Also significant is the need to guarantee the safety and security of all forms of exhibits -be it gold, jewellery or cash-preferably in bank vaults. Doing so will cut off any access to them.

From the point of view of security experts it amounts to unprofessional act not to have mechanisms firmly in place to ensure both safety and accountability of the exhibits.

And if the EFCC decides to keep them within its purvey they should be well secured with multiple layers of protection provided.

With such a guarantee it means that if the court finally decides in favour of the defendants, or those alleged to have stolen the recovered items they would be fully returned, without spurious claims of such to have been stolen by operatives of the EFCC.

That brings us to what punishments should be meted out to the culprits. Beyond their outright dismissal from office, they should be prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

If perhaps, they have relocated outside the country the use of biometrics on record will be handy to trace and track them down.

That would send the right punitive message and serve as a form of deterrence, to others with similar inclination to steal.

But then, the question on the lips of concerned Nigerians is why all these acts of malfeasance are coming up at this point in time?

While some observers of the goings on at the EFCC have applauded the Chairman, Olanipekun Olukayode, for mustering the leadership’s will to ensure probity and accountability in the operations, others are not impressed by the method of night raids.

Also, with the viral video of one Idris Okunaye, aka Bobrisky who claimed that some operatives of the agency collected N15 million from him to absolve him of the charge of money laundering, though later denied, the image of the EFCC is currently at stake.

But we urge Olukayode to continue with the internal cleaning up process, go ahead with the auditing of the recovered items on Zonal Command basis and ensure their security.

He should review the night operations that have led to some deaths of the officials, strengthen oversight functions while doing away with problems traced to political interference.

As the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership has rightly demanded, the internal cleansing should be holistic and devoid of manipulations from the corridors of political power.

Indeed, to restore public confidence in the EFCC it must free itself from the antics, sentiments and threats from the executive arm of government at the state and federal government levels.

That would also reinforce the standard of morality in the nation, which has been rubbished by the crass, crude and criminal culture of impunity.

With some of those who have pilfered the national treasury dry still walking our streets as free men and women, it is hard to discourage our rudderless youths from all forms of fraudulent practices. But we cannot continue to tread that path of perfidy. Not at all.

