Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimugu, has declared herself a responsible and law-abiding entrepreneur and citizen.

Achimugu’s assertion comes following accusations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the EFCC had previously labeled Aisha Achimugu as wanted due to allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The anti-corruption agency indicated that she is being pursued as part of an ongoing investigation.

However, in a statement authored by Bodex Hungbo, Head of Media/PR, and shared on her Instagram account, Achimugu conveyed her appreciation for the tremendous support she has received from friends, family, colleagues, and concerned citizens both within Nigeria and abroad.

While reiterating her pledge to uphold transparency, integrity, and due process in the investigations, Achimugu underscored her steadfast belief in the rule of law and due process, reassuring the public that her business operations have consistently been ethical and compliant with the law.

READ ALSO:

Achimugu has promised the public that she is committed to addressing the issue through legal channels while preserving her standing as a law-abiding businesswoman.

However, Achimugu, who leads Felak Concept Group, reassured her business associates, family, and professional contacts of her intention to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities while remaining dedicated to national progress.

The statement reads: “Over the past few days, we have been inundated with calls, messages, and visits from friends, families, colleagues, and concerned citizens. The outpouring of support, prayers, and encouragement has been profoundly moving and humbling.

“As a responsible citizen and entrepreneur, Dr. Aisha remains a firm believer in the rule of law and due process and will never do otherwise.

“We trust that these principles and justice will prevail as this matter unfolds. Our business practices have always been grounded in transparency, integrity, and respect for our nation’s laws.

“To our valued business partners, families, professional associates, and well-wishers worldwide, please be assured that she is fully committed to all processes involved as a responsible and law-abiding citizen who has contributed so much to the growth of our nation as well as being a national asset,”.

Concluding her statement, she ended with a goodwill message, acknowledging Mother’s Day celebrations and extending Eid Mubarak greetings to the Muslim community.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

