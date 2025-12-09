EFCC Has Sealed Sylva’s Abuja Home – Aide

Chief Julius Bokoru, Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, has alleged that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have sealed Sylva’s residence in Maitama, Abuja.

In a statement on Monday titled “A Grave Breach of Decency: EFCC’s Attempted Raid and Defacement of Sylva’s Family Home,” Bokoru condemned the action, describing it as arbitrary, vindictive, and carried out “without a letter, subpoena, warrant, notification, or any adherence to lawful procedure.”

He said EFCC operatives spray-painted the house with the inscription “EFCC—Keep Off,” an act he argued portrayed Sylva as a fugitive rather than a respected statesman.

According to him, the action has further traumatised Sylva’s children, relatives and domestic staff, who have been “encircled for weeks,” adding: “To violate such a place without warning is to inflict terror on innocent people with no connection to political gamesmanship.”

Bokoru distanced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the development, insisting that the president has always upheld due process. He claimed the incident bore the “hallmarks of local political rivalry being misrepresented as federal instruction.”

He further lamented the continued detention of Sylva’s aides and domestic staff, Paganengigha Anagha, Friday Lusa Paul, Musa Mohammed, and Police Officer Reuben Ayuba describing the allegations against them as “vague and insubstantial.”

Despite the tension, Bokoru expressed hope that justice would prevail, saying Nigeria has always emerged stronger from periods of institutional overreach.