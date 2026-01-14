EFCC Hands Over Recovered N802.4m To First Bank

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over N802,420,000 recovered from a suspect by its Benin Zonal Directorate to the First Bank of Nigeria Plc. Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the money was recovered from a suspect, Ojo Kingsley, who took unlawful possession of over N1.3 billion belonging to the bank.

He said: “The bank, in its petition to the EFCC, had alleged that system glitches led it to erroneously credit the account of Kingsley, a customer of the bank with the said amount.

“The commission in its investigation discovered that the suspect, upon the receipt of the money, transferred a good measure of it to the bank accounts of his mother, Itohan Ojo and that of his sister, Edith Okoro Osaretin.

“He also committed part of the money to completion of his building project and the funding of a new flamboyant lifestyle. “With the recovery of the money from the identified bank accounts, the EFCC handed it over in drafts to First Bank.”