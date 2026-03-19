EFCC Hands Over Recovered N3.9bn To NNPC Ltd

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday handed over N3.94 billion recovered from alleged fraudulent activities to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

EFCC Secretary, Mohammed Hammajoda, representing Chairman Ola Olukoyede, at a brief ceremony in Abuja , presented a cheque of N3.94 billion to the officials of NNPC Ltd.

He explained that the recovery was the outcome of “diligent investigation and professional uncovering” of alleged fraud linked to some actors within the national oil company.

According to him, the development reinforced ongoing efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. He reaffirmed EFCC’s resolve to tackle economic and financial crimes, adding that the personnel of the agency will continue to make sacrifices in the line of duty.

He assured that the EFCC remained committed to safeguarding public resources for the benefit of Nigerians. Receiving the funds, Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Ltd, Mumuni Dagazau, said the recovery was a milestone.

He stated that there is improved collaboration between NNPC Ltd and anti-graft authorities. He said: “The development reflects efforts within NNPCL to strengthen transparency and correct systemic lapses.” he stressed.