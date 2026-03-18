EFCC Hands Over N387m Recovered Funds To Jigawa Govt

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over the sum of N387,483,488.00 recovered from fraudulent actors to the Jigawa State Government.

The funds were presented to the Director of Treasury Operations of Jigawa State, Muhammad Haruna, in a brief ceremony held at the EFCC Kano Directorate office on Tuesday.

The recovery is the culmination of an investigation initiated following intelligence by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), flagging alleged misappropriation of public funds involving two individuals, Abdullahi Garba and Ayuba Sani.

Acting on the intelligence, operatives of the Commission launched a thorough investigation, during which a total sum of N387,483,488.00 was successfully recovered from the suspects.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the duo were arraigned in court on charges related to misappropriation of public funds. Subsequently, one of the suspects, Abdullahi Garba, was convicted and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to the charge against him.

The second suspect, Ayuba Sani, is currently standing trial.