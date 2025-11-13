EFCC Hands Over N104.1m Recovered Funds To Niger Gov’t

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over ₦104,091,162.46 to the Niger State Government.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the EFCC office in GRA, Ilorin, following the recovery of the funds from Kiara Rice Mills Limited in Kpatsuwa Village, Mokwa Local Government Area.

The amount represents the company’s unremitted tax liabilities from 2021 to 2024.

The EFCC launched the investigation after intelligence received in February 2025 indicated that the company failed to remit full taxes despite profitable operations, violating federal and state tax laws. The Foreign Exchange Malpractice Section, led by Assistant Commander Abubakar Koko, confirmed the infractions and secured full recovery.

Represented by Ilorin Zonal Director Ansalem Ozioko, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to recover public funds and return them to their rightful owners, while calling for continued collaboration with the Niger State Government to promote transparency and accountability.

Receiving the funds on behalf of the state, Alhaji Aminu Bawa, Group Head of Tax Operations at the Niger State Internal Revenue Service, praised the EFCC’s professionalism and confirmed the money would be credited to the state’s account and deployed for developmental projects.