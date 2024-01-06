EFCC Grills Suspended NSIPA Boss

There are indications that the interrogation of the suspended Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu, by a carefully-assembled panel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s crack team of detectives, will last long.

Shehu was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, January 2, on allegations bordering on abuse of office.

Shortly after the development, operatives of the anti-graft agency were said to have led the suspect to their corporate headquarters at Jabi, Abuja, where she was quizzed for hours, before she was allowed to go.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said the suspended official was never detained, contrary to reports in some quarters.

Our correspondent gathered that Shehu, who was said to have appeared yesterday for another round of questioning, is scheduled for a long session of interrogation. One of the sources said: “We didn’t detain her; she is coming. She will come and when we are done with her, she will go.

The following day she will come. So, her interrogation still continues. “It’s not that we detained her. No. It’s going to be a long investigation. So, she is going to be coming until we are done.

She will come, and when we are done with her, she will go’. Efforts to get the Commission’s official reaction were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report, as the phone number of the spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, failed to connect.