June 2, 2023
Efcc Grills Fayemi Over Alleged N4bn Fraud

Former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is under interrogation at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It was gathered that the former governor is at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

According to sources privy to the development, Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility about 10am yesterday. Operatives of the anti- graft agency are said to be grilling the former governor over allegations of N4 billion allegedly misappropriated.

The probe, it was learnt, is said to be connected to the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti State. Fayemi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was governor of the state from 2018 to 2022.

He handed over to Biodun Oyebanji after the latter won the governorship election in June 2022.

