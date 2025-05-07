EFCC Grants VeryDarkMan Administrative Bail, Alleges Financial Crime

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday granted administrative bail to controversial social media critic Martins Innocent Otse (aka VeryDarkMan), saying he would be released if his bail conditions were met.

The anti-corruption office also announced that it had arrested the social me dia star in response to various petitions filed against him on charges of financial crimes.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Innocent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him,” the EFCC said.

It further added that VDM refused to show up, in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication.

EFCC stressed that the petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

