EFCC, FMC, Abuja to suffer power outage –TCN

The headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja and some parts of Wuse will suffer power outage on Sunday, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

It also identified other areas to include Coca-Cola, Idu Railway Station, Citec, and Life Camp and added that the blackout will last from 9 am to 10 pm.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement yesterday also attributed the cause of the outage to maintenance work that would be carried out on one of the 60MVA power transformers at Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

She also noted that there was for hour power outage yesterday at Gwagwalada and environs as a result of maintenance that was carried out on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgears at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

Mbah said: “TCN notifies the public that its engineers will conduct planned maintenance exercises at two transmission substations on Saturday, December 28, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm. Maintenance will be carried out on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgears at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

“During the period, Abuja DisCo will not be able to supply electricity to customers in Gwagwalada and environs for four hours only.

“Also, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 9 am to 10 pm, maintenance work will be carried out on one of the 60MVA power transformers at Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation. This will result in power interruption in Wuye, EFCC, Federal Medical Centre, Coca-Cola, Idu Railway Station, Citec, and Life Camp.

“TCN apologises for the inconvenience this may cause, especially during the end of year and yuletide season.

“However, it is important that maintenance is carried out as scheduled for optimal performance of power equipment.”

