EFCC files fresh 26-count charges against Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a fresh 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office and corruption against the immediate former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele. This is coming as President Bola Tinubu formally announced the completion of the special investigation into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities by the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee.

This was disclosed in a release by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale yesterday. In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, Tinubu commended Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of the assignment.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action,” Ngelale wrote.

Emefiele will be arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja on Monday, April 8 on counts bordering on accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, receipt of property fraudulently obtained, and conferring corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000. Count one of the charge reads, “that you, GODWIN IFEANYI EMEFIELE between 2022 and 2023, in Lagos, directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 (Two Billion, One Hundred and thirty-six million, three hundred and ninety-one thousand, seven hundred and thirty-seven Dollars, thir- ty-three cents) without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.