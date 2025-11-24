EFCC Expands Digital Forensics To Curb Emerging Economic Crimes

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is rolling out enhanced digital forensic tools, wider public education and stricter compliance systems to counter emerging economic crimes and boost productivity nationwide.

EFCC Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, was quoted in a statement on Sunday to have said this at the WorldStage Economic Summit 2025 in Lagos.

The theme of the conference was “Tackling the Issue of Low Productivity in Nigeria”.

According to Olukoyede, who was represented by Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, Mr Adeniran Adebayo, the approach is designed to help young entrepreneurs and established businesses navigate rising threats.

He identified such threats as cybercrime, cryptocurrency fraud and illicit trade financing, challenges that require both smarter enforcement and stronger prevention.

He noted that corruption was increasingly technology-driven and adaptive, requiring proactive action to protect investments and rebuild trust in Nigeria’s business environment.

Speaking on “Anti-Corruption Efforts of the EFCC to Boost the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria”, Olukoyede described corruption not only as a moral and legal issue but also as an economic albatross that undermines productivity, discourages investment, and erodes public trust in institutions.

He stressed that every Naira lost to corruption translates to fewer schools, fewer hospitals, less infrastructure, and ultimately, fewer productive jobs.

He further noted that global investors actively avoid corruptionprone environments, as these conditions distort competition, raise business costs, and hinder innovation ultimately causing productivity to decline.

He explained that combating corruption requires more than law enforcement; it necessitates creating a fair, transparent, and efficient economic ecosystem where legitimate enterprises can thrive.

“Over the years, the EFCC has implemented consistent reforms and policies to play a more effective role in economic governance.