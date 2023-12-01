EFCC: Ex-govs With Corruption Cases’ll Not Escape Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said no former governor with corruption allegations “is exempted from our investigation”. The Commission said it would continue to probe economic and financial crimes-related cases irrespective of who is involved. The Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Zonal Commander, Aliyu Yunusa, stated this at the opening of the EFCC Civil Society Organisations engagement organised by the Commission in Sokoto yesterday.

He said: “Our core mandate remains and we are determined and resolute to achieve results with the active collaboration of Nigerians, particularly the CSOs, who are equally drivers of our mandate to success. “We rely on the Nigeria public and organised bodies to nip in the bud, corruption and other economic crimes for a sound Nigeria “No past governor or anyone is exempted from our investigation where a petition is received.”

Yinusa added: “Whatever is recovered by the Commission, including forfeiture, goes to the government and straight into the recovery account with the CBN.” He identified a lack of public cooperation, religion, and ethnic sentiments as some of the major challenges facing the EFCC. The EFCC official in charge of Enlightenment and Information, Aisha Muhammad, stressed the need for Nigerians to exhibit patriotism to take Nigeria to her rightful promised destination.