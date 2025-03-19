EFCC Drifting From Mandate To Debt Recovery Agency -Ex-ADP Guber Candidate

Share

Former candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the Anambra State governorship poll Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo yesterday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of drifting away from its original mandate as an anti-graft agency to assume the role of a debt recovery agency.

Okonkwo also accused the EFCC of lacking faith in democratic ideals with little or no respect for due process and rule of law by disregarding Supreme Court decisions.

The activist challenged the EFCC Chairman Ola Olukayode to strengthen his oversight desk and do some serious internal house cleansing to stop the drift.

In a statement, Okonkwo, who is the validly appointed Liquidator of Ifemelunma and Company Enterprises Nigeria Limited, asked the connection between Section 6(b) of the EFCC Act, 2004 and the one count filed against him by the commission.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

