EFCC Drags Businessman To Kaduna Court Over Fake Cheque

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have dragged a businessman, Michael Chibuzo to Kaduna State High Court for allegedly issuing a N8.5 million fake cheque.

The anti-graft agency accused Chibuzo and his company, Two Stars Enterprise Ltd., of issuing fraudulent cheques.

The defendant committed the offences on January 2, according to EFCC Counsel Nasiru Salele, who testified before the court.

Salele claims that the complainant, Rita David, loaned N8.5 million to the defendant, who is the managing director of Two Star Enterprise Ltd.

The prosecution claimed that in exchange for David repaying the loan, the defendant sent him a postdated GT Bank cheque for N8.5 million, which was to be cashed in two months.

However, he said, the cheque was returned unpaid when it was brought to the bank, and the complainant’s attempts to get her money back were fruitless and futile.

Salele claimed that the offences were in violation of the 2006 Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offenses Act.

READ ALSO:

The accused entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations.

Gabriel Ede, the defence attorney, requested bail on his client’s behalf, promising that the accused would adhere to all requirements and would not post bail early.

Nonetheless, the prosecution chose not to object to the bail request. The defendant was granted bail in the summer of N2 million with two sureties in an equivalent amount by Judge M. Tukur.

The judge stipulated that one of the sureties had to be a blood relative of the accused, and the other had to possess a legitimate land document and landed property in Kaduna.

Tukur continued, saying the sureties have to be residents of the court’s territory, and then adjourned the case until April 30 for a mention.