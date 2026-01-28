EFCC Docks Benue BS-ADC Boss Over Alleged ₦59.8m Fraud

The Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Managing Director, Benue State Agricultural Development Company (BS-ADC) Donald Aorkwagh Akule for allegedly diverting N59.8 million.

New Telegraph gathered that he was arraigned before Justice R.J. Egbe of the Federal High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

Donald was docked on eight count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust, stealing and diversion of public funds.

He was nabbed upon the receipt of petition against him for alleged criminal breach of trust and stealing of funds belonging to the Benue State Agricultural Development Company for the supply of grains to the state government.

Investigation revealed that Akule was not able to pay for the grains supplied by some contractors because he diverted a substantial part of the funds meant for the purchase for his personal use.

The monies diverted, EFCC said was part of the N486,000,000.00 ( Four Hundred and Eighty Six Million Naira) only send to the company by the Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC for the purpose of fish cultivation, grains purchase and warehouse renovation.

The Commission said during investigation it realized that the monies received by BS- ADC from BIPC for the purchase of grains, part of which he diverted directly to his private account.

Count One reads: that you Donald Aorkwagh Akule ( while in your capacity as the Managing Director of Benue State Agricultural Development Company BS-ADC sometime in 2024 and 2025 in Makurdi, Benue State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did confer a corrupt advantage on Udeco Engineering Company, a company owned by your friend Henry Ogbu Ude by awarding contracts for the construction of perimeter fencing gate house, warehouse renovation, supplies and installation of CCTV, totalling the sum of N195,820.000.00 ( One Hundred and Ninety Five Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira ) without following due process and use part of the purported contract sum of N31,969,000.00 ( Thirty One Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand Naira) for your benefit and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 on the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under the sane Act.

Count seven reads: that you, Donald Aorkwagh Akule (whilst in your capacity as Managing Director of Benue State Agricultural Development Company BS-ADC sometime on 20th December, 2025 in Makurdi, Benue State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court knowingly obtained by false pretense the sum of N14,000,000.00 (Fourteen Million Naira) from the Benue State Investment Company which was represented to be payment for the stocking of fish and building of fish pond, which represented you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the samr Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

In view of his plea, A.S.Idris counsel to the prosecution prayed the court for a short date for accelerated trial.

Counsel to the defendant informed the court that he had an application for bail of his client.

A.S Idris counsel to the EFCC objected to the bail application stating that if granted the defendant will temper with evidences.

In a short ruling the judge adjourned to Thursday 29, January 2026 for hearing of bail application, ordered the remand of the defendant in Correction facility.