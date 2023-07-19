EFCC disowns police lawyer who filed criminal charges against Oduah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned a police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed criminal charges against former Minister of Aviation Stella Oduah. The anti-graft agency yesterday told the Federal High Court Abuja that Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, was not mandated or authorised to file any criminal charges against Oduah, who recently represented Anambra North in the Senate. EFCC’S counsel Helen Okonofua informed Justice James Omotoso that the lawyer. who claimed to have come from the Legal Department of the Force Headquarters, was also not authorized by the antigraft agency to represent them to prosecute Oduah in any criminal matter. The counsel stated that Mohammed was initially with EFCC but was de-seconded from the EFCC to police on November 4, 2022, and had since had nothing to do with the EFCC. She also told the court that the criminal charges filed on June 22 by the lawyer in the name of EFCC had no authority or approval of the agency. Okonofua informed Justice Omotoso that the lawyer had been investigated by the EFCC as ordered by the court and that the report of the findings would be filed at the court Registry and be made available to the court thereafter. In a short ruling, Justice Omotoso fixed October 4 for the EFCC to formally make the report of the findings available to the court. Justice Omotoso had on July 11 handed the police lawyer over to EFCC for filing frivolous criminal charges against the former Minister in the name of EFCC. The Judge who noticed some flaws in the charges, had queried the police lawyer on whether he had the fiat of EFCC to file the charges which he answered negatively.

