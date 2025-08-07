EFCC Dismisses Report On Forcing NNPCL Boss To Resign

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, on Wednesday, denied reports that he forced the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Bayo Ojulari, to resign.

New Telegraph reports that a news report by an online portal, claimed that the EFCC Chairman allegedly abducted Ojulari and forced him to resign in Abuja.

Dismissing the purported report in a statement issued by the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, Olukoyede described the report as uncharitable and capable of casting him in the mould of someone who has “Betrayed and subverted public trust”.

He, however, demanded a retraction of the story from the online platform and a public apology within 48 hours.

Speaking through his lawyer, Olumide-Fusika (SAN), the Anti-Graft agency’s boss who wrote to the online platform said “The publications and the imputations conveyed by them are so damning and cannot be ignored or treated with levity”.

He, therefore, demanded that the medium acknowledge their wrongdoing, expressly admit that what they published and imputed against his client is false, apologise for it unreservedly, and retract and pull down the stories from their newspaper website and social media handles.

Olukoyede’s lawyer warned that any failure of compliance with his instructions would result in the issuance of a “Writ in the tort of defamation to allow you to prove what your disparagement of my client’s character and reputation, especially in the way of the office he holds as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission”.