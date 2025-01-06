Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the dismissal of no fewer than 27 officers in 2024 for engaging in fraudulent activities and misconducts.

This decision followed the recommendations from the Staff Disciplinary Committee which aims at maintaining the Commission’s integrity.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ola Olukoyede emphasized its zero-tolerance policy for corruption, noting that all allegations against its staff would be thoroughly investigated.

Olukoyede highlighted the Commission’s dedication to upholding its core values and warned that no officer is immune from disciplinary action.

Addressing a trending allegation involving $400,000 reportedly linked to a Sectional Head, Olukoyede assured the public that the matter would be investigated, reaffirming the EFCC’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Additionally, the EFCC cautioned the public about impersonators and blackmailers exploiting the name of its Executive Chairman.

Two suspects, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim, were recently arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

They allegedly demanded $1 million from a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Kaka, claiming to offer a “soft landing” on a non-existent investigation.

The EFCC clarified that such impersonators do not represent its leadership, stating that Mr. Ola Olukoyede remains a person of integrity who cannot be influenced by monetary inducements.

Furthermore, the Commission condemned ongoing blackmail attempts targeting its officers.

It disclosed that some suspects under investigation, who failed to bribe their investigators, have resorted to unfounded allegations.

The public has been urged to disregard such claims and report any suspicious activities to the EFCC.

The EFCC reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating corruption within and outside its ranks, calling on Nigerians to support its efforts to build a transparent and accountable system.



