May 20, 2025
EFCC Detains 120 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos, Seizes Luxury Cars

Operatives of the Lagos State Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 120 suspected Internet fraudsters at various locations in the state.

Confirming this in a post shared on its verified X handle @officialEFCC, yesterday, the EFCC stated that the suspects, comprising 95 male and 25 female, were apprehended yesterday.

“The suspects were apprehended following credible intelligence and thorough surveillance regarding their alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud.

“Items recovered during the coordinated operation include 26 exotic cars and expensive jewellery, smartphones, laptops and several incriminating documents,” the commission stated.

It said that the suspects were currently undergoing further investigation. According to the commission, the suspects will be arraigned in court, upon conclusion of investigation.

