EFCC Denies Targeting Edo Election Witness

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted claims linking its investigation of Mr Jonathan Okunbor, a suspect in an alleged N6 billion fraud, to his involvement as an election witness in Edo State.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the EFCC clarified that Okunbor is not a witness in the ongoing election tribunal for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as alleged by Mr Asue Ighodalo.

According to the anti-graft agency, Okunbor is a prime suspect in the diversion of N6 billion belonging to the 18 local government areas of Edo State, through his company, Kezmith Global Ventures.

According to the anti-graft agency, Okunbor allegedly operated Kezmith Global Ventures using the identity of another individual, Mr Godfrey Emode.

Investigators had arrested Emode, who subsequently led them to Okunbor at Eterno Hotel, where a pre-trial meeting was taking place.

The EFCC disclosed that despite confirming that Okunbor had no connection as a witness in the tribunal, Mr Ighodalo and his associates obstructed EFCC officers from arresting the suspect.

Ighodalo allegedly misrepresented Okunbor as a witness to hinder his apprehension.

“The Commission wishes to state without any equivocation that Okunbor is not a witness of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the election tribunal as claimed by Mr Asue Ighodalo.

“Rather, he is a prime suspect connected to a case of misappropriation of funds involving all the 18 local government areas of Edo State,” the statement read.

The EFCC emphasized its commitment to the rule of law and reiterated that it has no interest in witnesses involved in the Edo State election unless they are implicated in corruption.

It assured the public that Okunbor would be prosecuted for his alleged role in the fraudulent diversion of funds.

The EFCC additionally noted that investigators will continue to pursue accountability and bring individuals involved in corruption to justice.

