EFCC Denies Persecuting Opposition Politicians, Reaffirms Legal Mandate

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed allegations that it is being used to persecute opposition politicians, insisting that its operations are strictly guided by law and free from political influence.

In a statement posted on its official X page on Monday, the anti-graft agency described recent accusations by some political actors, such as claims of weaponisation of the EFCC, erosion of its independence, and politicisation of its operations as deliberate misrepresentation of its statutory responsibilities.

The Commission said its activities are anchored on the EFCC Establishment Act, which mandates it to investigate and prosecute all cases of economic and financial crimes, regardless of the political affiliation of those involved.

It noted that the only individuals exempt from prosecution are political office holders enjoying constitutional immunity while in office.

According to the EFCC, its record over the last two years under the current leadership shows that prominent members of both the ruling party and opposition parties, including former governors and ministers, have been investigated and prosecuted where evidence of corruption exists.

The agency stressed that corruption has no gender, religion, tribe, or political party, adding that crimes such as embezzlement of public funds, contract fraud, money laundering, and other corrupt practices cannot be excused on political grounds.

It described claims of a systematic persecution of opposition politicians as untenable and lacking factual basis.

The EFCC argued that what truly threatens democracy is not the lawful investigation of corruption cases, but attempts to intimidate or blackmail the Commission into abandoning investigations for fear of accusations of selectivity.

It warned that efforts by some politicians to portray anti-corruption actions as political persecution amount to a veiled attempt to secure immunity from prosecution.

The Commission said it would not succumb to pressure or be railroaded into conducting inconclusive investigations in order to appear non-selective, adding that any move to amend its enabling Act to satisfy the demands of a disgruntled section of the political class would not be in the national interest.

The EFCC called on well-meaning, reform-minded, and patriotic Nigerians to support its anti-corruption mandate, describing the fight against graft as essential to restoring the nation’s dignity.